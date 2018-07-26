Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Entertainment Planner: July 26 - Aug. 8

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, July 26, 2018
255th Anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run
Updated 33 minutes ago

Thursday 26

Ukrainian Food and Fun Festival, St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, McKees Rocks. Through July 28. ukiefestrocks.org

Friday 27

“Cocinando con Arte,” reception for Cooking With Art project, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. 412-361-0873 or pfpca.org

Mars viewing party, hosted by Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, Wagman Observatory, Deer Lakes Regional Park, Frazer. Also July 28 (weather permitting). 724-224-2510 or 3ap.org

“Sweeney Todd,” Stage Right Teen Company production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Through July 29. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Saturday 28

Ben Daniels Band with Jeff Daniels, Jergel’s Rhythm Grill, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Corn Cookout and Car Cruise, benefits Transverse Myelitis Association, Schramm Farms, Penn Township. 724-744-7320 or schrammfarms.com

Family Fun Run/Walk for Epilepsy, PNC Park, North Side. efwp.org

OpenStreetsPGH, street closures and activities in Homewood, Larimer, East Liberty, Shadyside and North Point Breeze. openstreetspgh.org

Sunday 29

Contemporary Christian Music Night, Twin Lakes Park, Unity. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Lance Lopez, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

Monday 30

April Richardson , presented by Opus One Comedy, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Tuesday 31

“Li’l Red,” presented by Johnny Appleseed Children’s Theater, Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. Through Aug. 4. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

“Who’s Under Where?”, Mountain Playhouse, Jennerstown. Through Aug. 12. 814-629-9220 or mountainplayhouse.org

Thursday 2

Festa Italiana, Mount Saint Peter Parish, New Kensington. Through Aug. 4. mountsaintpeter.org

Hanson, performing “String Theory” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall. Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Kaelber, TGIS concert series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Leading Ladies,” presented by Saint Vincent Summer Theatre, Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Aug. 19. 724-537-8900 or svst.org

“Steel Magnolias,” Little Lake Theatre, Canonsburg. Through Aug. 18. 724-745-7300 or littlelake.org

Friday 3

Avenged Sevenfold, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

Daddy Longleg’s Homegrown Revival, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

The English Channel , SummerSounds concert series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

Saturday 4

Alasdair Nichol, talk by “Antiques Roadshow” appraiser, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

The 255th Anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run, Bushy Run Battlefield, Penn Township. 724-527-5584 or bushyrunbattlefield.com

Smashing Pumpkins, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com

Wednesday 8

The Breeders, Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

