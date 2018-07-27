Inmates stab two guards at Allegheny County Jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Jail was put on lockdown Friday after two guards were stabbed by two inmates with shanks.

The guards had several stab wounds, were treated at the jail and transferred to the hospital for further treatment, Warden Orlando Harper said.

A 49-year-old male guard was treated for a stab wound below his shoulder blade and released from the hospital. The other, a 42-year-old male, remained at the hospital Friday evening with non-life threatening injuries to his upper arm, shoulder and head, a county news release said.

The two inmates, 19-year-old Dakil Blair and Douglas Lockett, will face criminal charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, assault by prisoner and prohibited offensive weapons.

At about 12:50 p.m., a guard began to conduct a random cell search on Pod 7E, the release said. The officer called Blair back into his cell, and a fight started.

Lockett then entered the cell, followed by another guard, the release said. The second guard saw both inmates stab the first guard. The fight then moved out of the cell and on to the pod, where more guards helped subdue the inmates.

During an investigation, Allegheny County Police detectives and officers with the Allegheny County Mobile Crime Unit found two shanks, six to eight-inch spikes with cloth handles, the release said.

The two inmates were put into a restrictive housing unit, the release said.

An Allegheny County jury in April convicted Lockett , of the North Side with second-degree murder in the 2016 killing of 17-year-old Daija McCall, as well as robbery and conspiracy.

Blair, of Homewood, was charged last month with armed carjacking , as well as other charges.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.