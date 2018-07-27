Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

West Nile Virus detected in human in Allegheny County

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, July 27, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
A mosquito is pictured in this photo provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
A mosquito is pictured in this photo provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Updated 3 hours ago

West Nile Virus has been detected in a human in Allegheny County, the Pennsylvania Health Department announced Friday.

If testing confirms the infection, it will be the first human infection found in the state this year, according to a news release.

A man in his 70s living in Penn Hills was bitten in mid-July by a mosquito carrying the virus. The man starting showing symptoms and was hospitalized. He was later released from the hospital and is recovering at home, the Allegheny County Health Department reported. The health department did not disclose the man’s name.

The Department of Environmental Protection has found mosquitoes infected with the virus in 48 counties, underscoring the need for people to take precautions to minimize mosquito bites, according to the release.

“With our recent heavy rains, Pennsylvanians may see an increase in mosquito activity,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release. “There are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-related diseases.”

Allegheny and Westmoreland counties are both listed as high-risk “hot zones” for the virus on a state website .

Infected mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, according to the release. The agencies recommend using DEET repellents, wearing light protective clothing and eliminating standing water where the bugs can breed.

The Allegheny County Health Department was scheduled to spray a pesticide on Thursday or Friday in Pittsburgh’s North Side and West End neighborhoods to kill mosquitoes. Crews were scheduled to spray pesticide Thursday in Mt. Pleasant Borough and Mt. Pleasant Township.

Two cases of West Nile in humans were reported in Allegheny County in 2017 and one was reported in Westmoreland County, according to state data.

Wesley Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wesley at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me