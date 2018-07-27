Pittsburgh Housing Authority awards $200k in college scholarships to residents
Updated 4 hours ago
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh awarded 10 authority residents college scholarships that total $20,000 per student.
Each student will receive $5,000 each year for four years towards college tuition.
Clean Slate E3 and NEED, a nonprofit minority higher education assistance program based in Pittsburgh, provided $200,000 for the scholarships.
Scholarship recipients include Salvator Gaharue, Monique Coates, Mahogany Bunch, Angaziya Malenge and Donald Brown III of Northview Heights; Keanne Griffin and Keanne Bowles-White of the Hill District; Shalece Craighead of Larimer; Aniya Jackson of Garfield, and Dawnell Davis-White of Brookline.
Clean Slate E3 has been awarding scholarships to HACP residents since 2009 and has partnered with NEED since 2012.
Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.