Allegheny

Port Authority awards $10.5 million engineering contract for Bus Rapid Transit project

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, July 27, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
A computer rendering of a Bus Rapid Transit stop in Pittsburgh
Updated 4 hours ago

The Port Authority of Allegheny County’s board of directors hired a firm to perform engineering work for its Bus Rapid Transit project Friday.

The authority awarded the $10.5 million contract to Los Angeles-based AECOM, according to Adam Brandolph, an authority spokesman.

The $195.5 million Bus Rapid Transit project will connect Downtown to Oakland on electric buses that operate in their own lanes along Fifth and Forbes avenues.

AECOM responded to a publicly-advertised bid, Brandolph said. Pittsburgh-based Michael Baker International also submitted a proposal.

The agreement, expected to be finalized in August, is for three years with the option to extend the term up to two additional years at the authority’s discretion, Brandolph said.

The authority plans to receive about $100 million in funding from a Federal Transit Administration grant program, as well as $39 million in state funding and $28 million in local funding.

Authority officials plan to resubmit an application for the federal funding this fall, Brandolph said.

The authority plans to start construction in 2019 and have the system up and running in late 2021.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

