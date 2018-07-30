1 dead after 3 jump from Pittsburgh's Hot Metal Bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of three men who jumped off the Hot Metal Bridge into the Monongahela River on Sunday evening died, according to authorities.

First responders were dispatched to the bridge that spans the river between South Oakland and the South Side at about 8:40 p.m. and found three men in the water.

One of the men, 25-year-old Austin Bible, appeared to be suffering from injuries and was having difficulty swimming to shore, Pittsburgh police said.

Officers with the city’s river rescue unit were able to pull Bible from the river and begin lifesaving measures while the boat was heading to shore.

Bible was pronounced dead after being trasported to a hospital.

The other two men were pulled to the edge of the river where medics determined they had not been hurt. Police questioned the men and determined that the three were not attempting suicide when they jumped into the river.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

