Teen shot to death while watching fistfight in Kennedy Twp.

Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a crowd of people watching a fight in Kennedy Township on Saturday afternoon, killing one of the onlookers.

Township police responding to a 911 call for shots fired along Kennedy Drive at about 4:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Allegheny County homicide investigators. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

The victim was identified as Jassin Al-Maleky, 18, of McKees Rocks, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Al-Maleky recently graduated from Sto-Rox High School, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

Investigators said Al-Maleky was among a group of people who were watching a fistfight between two young men fight when he was killed.

During the fight, one of the onlookers pulled out a gun and fired into the group, according to investigators. Al-Maleky was struck by gunfire and ran to a neighboring yard where paramedics treated him before transporting him the hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at: 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

