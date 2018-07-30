Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

North Versailles fox the 11th rabid animal in Allegheny County this year

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, July 30, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Red fox image courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service
Updated 3 hours ago

A fox found in North Versailles last week has become the 11th animal to test positive for rabies in Allegheny County this year, the Allegheny County Health Department said.

The fox was discovered near the 3300 block of Fifth Avenue, and brought to one of the health department’s facilities last week.

In addition to the fox, the county has had five bats, four raccoons, and one groundhog test positive for rabies, a virus transmitted by an animal’s bite or scratch. Exposure to rabies almost always is fatal if left untreated, health department officials said.

A precaution for county residents was issued on Monday. Officials urged people to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if they appear healthy, to avoid exposure to rabies.

Residents should have their pets vaccinated, and watch for unusual behavior, officials said. If any animal appears to be acting strangely or becomes threatening, people should notify their local animal control service, police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately, officials said.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to an animal’s saliva should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment, and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243 to report the incident.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

