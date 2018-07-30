Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Boeing B-17 'Madras Maiden' bomber coming to Allegheny County Airport

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 30, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Fresh off the heels of the Westmoreland County Air Show, officials from the Liberty Foundation’s 2018 Salute to Veterans tour will bring a famous World-War-II-era bomber to the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

The “Madras Maiden” Boeing B-17 bomber will be at the airport for public flights and tours Aug. 11 and 12, typically making regular flights between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Flights can be reserved for $450 by calling 918-340-0243.

The B-17, dubbed the “Flying Fortress” as a result of the plane’s defensive firepower, underwent a number of improvements over its 10-year production run, according to Liberty Foundation officials.

B-17 models ranged from the YB-17 to the B-17G model. One of the plane’s most recognizable features is a glass nose in the cockpit.

Throughout the war the B-17 was refined and improved as the combat experience showed the Boeing designers where improvements could be made. The final B-17 production model, the B-17G was produced in the largest quantities (8,680) than any other previous model and is considered the definitive “Flying Fortress.”

During WWII, the B-17 saw service in every theater of operation, but was operated primarily by the 8th Air force in Europe and participated in countless missions from bases in England.

B-17’s were used in Korea, Israel used them in the war of 1948 and they were even used during Vietnam.

Today, fewer than 100 B-17 airframes exist and fewer still are in airworthy condition, according to the foundation.

For more, see LibertyFoundation.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me