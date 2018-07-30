Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County Republicans select nominee for Hal English seat

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, July 30, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Lori Mizgorski
Lori Mizgorski

Allegheny County Republicans chose a Shaler commissioner Saturday to replace state Rep. Hal English in this fall’s 30th District election.

The party selected Lori Mizgorski, 51, who is English’s chief of staff, in a closed-to-the-public meeting Saturday at the Hampton Inn in Harmar.

Forty-nine Republican Committee of Allegheny County members attended the meeting, according to a Saturday news release. The party did not disclose the names of the candidates Mizgorski might have defeated in balloting at the meeting or how many committee members voted for her.

English announced July 3 that he wouldn’t pursue re-election this fall. The announcement came after May’s primary election, in which voters could have picked his replacement instead of the party had he made the announcement earlier.

In the announcement, English said only that he wanted to devote more time to his family and his elder law practice.

Mizgorski now mounts a campaign with less than 100 days until the election against Betsy Monroe, a former supervisor at insurer Highmark Inc. who won a three-way Democratic Party primary.

Monroe’s campaign criticized the Republican Party’s selection process in a statement Saturday, in which Monroe asked, “Why doesn’t the Republican committee appreciate competition and trust the democratic process?”

Allegheny County Republican Party Chairman D. Raja said in a Saturday statement that Mizgorski is “a superbly qualified candidate who will do an incredible job as the next representative for the people of 30th Legislative District.”

English sent a statement saying he hired Mizgorski five years ago due to her “passion for (the) community and a desire to serve it.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

