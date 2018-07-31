Woman rescued from Port Vue fire on Thursday dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman who was rescued from a burning home in Port Vue last week has died.

Family members of Faith Noll said she died from injuries she suffered in an early morning fire on July 26 at her home along Elmwood Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Firefighters rescued Noll, her 11-year-old son and the family’s dog after they were trapped on the second floor of the single-family home, according to authorities. A man in the home was able to escape.

The family told the TV station that the boy is recovering from his injuries and they are awaiting his release from the hospital.

“It’s beyond words how grateful I am that he’s OK,” Noll’s daughter Katelynn Binns told the TV station. “We might have lost our Mom, but we didn’t lose one more person.”

Binns remembered her mother as someone who cared deeply for others.

“My mom was so fantastic. She helped everyone,” Binns said.

Allegheny County fire investigators said there were no smoke alarms in the home.

Noll’s other daughter, Sarah Noll, said she is grappling with that information.

“Knowing that could have made a difference is definitely painful because it’s such a simple thing,” she said. “Knowing that that’s all it would have taken to possibly save her life is a lot to take in.”

