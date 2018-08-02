Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Bethel Park councilman resigns amid theft, drug charges

Tony LaRussa and Megan Guza | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
Brandon Colella
A Bethel Park councilman has resigned his seat amid charges of theft and drug violations in two separate cases, according to his attorney.

Brandon Colella, 38, was charged July 27 by Jefferson Hills police with theft by deception, deceptive business practices and writing bad checks, court records show.

In a separate case, Bethel Park police charged Colella on July 30 with one count of drug delivery.

“My client has a deep commitment to his community, and it was with a heavy heart that he resigned his council seat so that the defense of the charges against him does not create a distraction to the important work of council,” attorney John A. Biedrzycki said in a statement.

Colella represented Bethel Park’s Ward 2.

According to investigators, Betty Bisacca hired Colella, who owns a construction company, to replace the skylights on her Jefferson Hills home, Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV reported.

Bisacca said she paid Colella $7,500 up front but he never did the work and tried to refund her money with a bad check, according to the TV station.

WPXI reported that Colella is accused of exchanging the prescription stimulant Adderall, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, for alcohol.

Colella could not be reached for comment.

In a text message to a WPXI reporter, Colella said: “I look forward to vindicating mine and my family’s good name.”

