Pickup truck slams into front of Penn Hills home after brakes fail

A home along Rosewood Drive in Penn Hills was severely damaged after the brakes failed on a pickup truck and it crashed through the building.

The owners of the home were not at home when the truck hit the house on Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV. The driver of the truck, which had a trailer carrying a lawn tractor attached, suffered a cut to his head. Passengers in the truck not injured.

A witness said he saw the truck swerving down Rose Avenue and almost flip over before it crashed into the home.

The impact was so intense when the truck hit the front of the two-story brick house that it landed in the living room and knocked out a portion of the rear wall, pushed furniture into the backyard.

The homeowners, Jerry and Annette Devinney, said they were nearly two hours away celebrating their wedding anniversary when the 2 p.m. crashed occurred.

Police are investigating what caused the vehicles brakes to malfunction. The municipality will inspect the home to determine if it can be salvaged.

