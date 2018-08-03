Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pickup truck slams into front of Penn Hills home after brakes fail

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 5:59 a.m.
The owners of a Penn Hills home were out celebrating their wedding anniversary when a truck hit the front of their house so hard that it broke through the rear of the building on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
WPXI-TV
The owners of a Penn Hills home were out celebrating their wedding anniversary when a truck hit the front of their house so hard that it broke through the rear of the building on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
A gaping hole was created when the brakes on a pickup truck failed and hit the front of a home along Rosewood Drive in Penn Hills on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
WPXI-TV
A gaping hole was created when the brakes on a pickup truck failed and hit the front of a home along Rosewood Drive in Penn Hills on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
Emergency responders clear debris after a pickup truck with a trailer carrying a lawn tractor lost its brakes and hit a home in Penn Hills on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
WPXI-TV
Emergency responders clear debris after a pickup truck with a trailer carrying a lawn tractor lost its brakes and hit a home in Penn Hills on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

A home along Rosewood Drive in Penn Hills was severely damaged after the brakes failed on a pickup truck and it crashed through the building.

The owners of the home were not at home when the truck hit the house on Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV. The driver of the truck, which had a trailer carrying a lawn tractor attached, suffered a cut to his head. Passengers in the truck not injured.

A witness said he saw the truck swerving down Rose Avenue and almost flip over before it crashed into the home.

The impact was so intense when the truck hit the front of the two-story brick house that it landed in the living room and knocked out a portion of the rear wall, pushed furniture into the backyard.

The homeowners, Jerry and Annette Devinney, said they were nearly two hours away celebrating their wedding anniversary when the 2 p.m. crashed occurred.

Police are investigating what caused the vehicles brakes to malfunction. The municipality will inspect the home to determine if it can be salvaged.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me