Allegheny

Driver flees after striking pedestrian along Route 30

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after striking a pedestrian who was crossing Route 30 in East Pittsburgh early Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the Westinghouse Bridge, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV

The man who was struck was conscious and speaking to emergency responders when he was transported to hospital.

The road was closed in both directions until about 4;30 a.m. while the incident was being investigated.

A description of the vehicle has not been released.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

