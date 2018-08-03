College presidents join Penn State chief's charge for change in Greek life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State President Eric J. Barron seems to be making good on his vow to push a sustained effort to change Greek life on campuses across the United States, and now two more university presidents are following his lead.

Louisiana State President F. King Alexander and Florida State President John Thrasher, who have seen similar deaths unfold on their campuses, are on the agenda for the Association of Public Land Grant Universities meeting in November, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education .

Barron began leading a charge for change following the February 2017 death of Timothy Piazza in an alcohol-fueled pledge event at Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi house. Officials banned the fraternity, sanctioned, its members and announced new policies and procedures designed to address the issue as Piazza’s fraternity brothers faced prosecution.

But Barron insisted the battle needed to be taken to state legislatures and campuses across the country if any real change is to come.

While the momentum behind such movements often dwindles in the days after a tragedy, Piazza’s death remains in the news as authorities pursue legal sanctions against two dozen former fraternity brothers charged in connection with his death.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.