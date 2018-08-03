Feds indict pair accused of stealing mail in Shadyside, North Oakland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Pittsburgh area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and mail theft for allegedly stealing mail from apartment buildings in the city’s east end.

Christopher Eric Carr, 45, of Munhall and Ron Matthew Sharp, 42, of Duquesne where named in the four-count indictment returned on July 31.

Prosecutors allege that between February and June, Carr and Sharp entered multiple apartment buildings in Shadyside and North Oakland and opened packages and mail that was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

They allegedly stole gift cards from the mail and gave them to people who redeemed them at stores including Giant Eagle and GetGo.

Car and Sharp also re-sold items they stole and gave items to other people to sell.

If convicted, the pair could each be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.