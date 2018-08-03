Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

$117K-winning lottery ticket sold at Brentwood Giant Eagle

Wire Reports | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Giant Eagle in Brentwood
Giant Eagle in Brentwood

Updated 7 hours ago

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $117,136.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Break the Bank Fast Play game was sold Aug. 1 in Brentwood.

The Giant Eagle at 600 Towne Square Way earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Break the Bank, a $5 game, offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for instructions.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

