Crash shuts down Route 19 northbound in Pittsburgh's North Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A multi-vehicle crash shut down a section of Route 19 for several hours Saturday in Pittsburgh’s North Hills, officials said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officials closed a stretch of Route 19, or Perry Highway, near Warrendale Bayne Road in Marshall Township, an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

By noon, officials had reopened the southbound Route 19 lanes but the thoroughfare remained closed northbound.

Lanes still were closed as of 2:30 p.m., resulting in standstill traffic in the area.

Officials did not provide an estimate for when the northbound lanes will reopen.

The accident involved at least two cars near where the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) meets I-79.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

No further details were immediately available.

State police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.