Three Rivers Regatta is underway in Pittsburgh
Updated 8 hours ago
Pittsburgh's annual celebration of river life is underway with the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta.
The three-day event kicked off its Saturday schedule at noon with powerboat time trials on the Allegheny River and live music at Point State Park. The music will continue for the rest of the day at the Main Stage at Point State Park.
The stuntmen are on the river:
Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta in Slow-Motion. @TribLIVE #yougottaregatta pic.twitter.com/D396JLdHqG— Andrew Russell (@RussBurgh) August 4, 2018
More Regatta fun. @TribLIVE #yougottaregatta pic.twitter.com/PxGMIiU9Mr— Andrew Russell (@RussBurgh) August 4, 2018
The Pogo stick team always lives up to the hype:
Russ Kaus of @Xpogo flips over the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta. @TribLIVE @3RiversRegatta #GottaRegatta pic.twitter.com/Eeeq1iRVx9— Andrew Russell (@RussBurgh) August 4, 2018
The Regatta Thunder Fireworks display will cap today's festivities.