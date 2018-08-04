Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Three Rivers Regatta is underway in Pittsburgh

Andrew Russell
Andrew Russell | Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Russ Kraus of Pogo performs a flip from a pogo stick during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Russ Kraus of Pogo performs a flip from a pogo stick during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Jet Skiers perform acrobatics near the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Jet Skiers perform acrobatics near the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Power boats round the corner near the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Power boats round the corner near the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Cousins, Bradley K III of East Hills (left) and Barrington D. of Penn Hills play in the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Cousins, Bradley K III of East Hills (left) and Barrington D. of Penn Hills play in the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
A sky boarder performs acrobatics near the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
A sky boarder performs acrobatics near the fountain at Point State Park during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
The crew members of the Unsinkable III simultaneously paddle and bail water out of their boat in the Anything That Floats Race during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
The crew members of the Unsinkable III simultaneously paddle and bail water out of their boat in the Anything That Floats Race during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Brothers Gabriel Leffler, 12, and Ethan Leffler, 7, both of Mars horse around as their mother, Kayla Leffler, looks on during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Brothers Gabriel Leffler, 12, and Ethan Leffler, 7, both of Mars horse around as their mother, Kayla Leffler, looks on during the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pittsburgh's annual celebration of river life is underway with the 41st annual EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta.

The three-day event kicked off its Saturday schedule at noon with powerboat time trials on the Allegheny River and live music at Point State Park. The music will continue for the rest of the day at the Main Stage at Point State Park.

The stuntmen are on the river:

The Pogo stick team always lives up to the hype:

The Regatta Thunder Fireworks display will cap today's festivities.

Related Content
Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta: Everything you need to know 
The annual salute to Pittsburgh's river recreation will soon commence, as this weekend's 41st EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta launches on the Allegheny River Aug. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me