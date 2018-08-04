Penn Hills man surrenders after 5-hour SWAT standoff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills man believed to be having a possible mental health episode barricaded himself inside his home early Saturday and fired several gunshots before surrendering to SWAT team negotiators, officials said.

The standoff lasted about five hours.

Police were called to the house on Everglade Drive shortly after 5 a.m. for a report of a dispute between a husband and his wife, Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said.

“It started out as a domestic dispute, and then while police officers were helping the wife leave, he suddenly got a gun and started making threats,” Burton said. “So our police took the wife and got her out of danger.”

During the standoff, the man fired three or four shots inside the house and a few more outside, though he didn’t appear to be aiming at police or any specific targets, Burton said.

The man repeatedly made threats and refused to come out before surrendering to Allegheny County SWAT officials and Penn Hills police shortly after 10 a.m.

None of the bullets injured anyone or caused notable property damage, Burton said.

The man will be arrested — but first he was taken to a nearby hospital for mental health evaluation, Burton said.

“We believe he did have a medical condition,” Burton said.

Police will book the man and file the appropriate charges once he’s released from the hospital, Burton said.

