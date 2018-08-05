Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
2 people injured in second Greenfield shooting

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 8:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Two people were caught in the crossfire when shooting broke out near the intersection of Kaercher Street and Greenfield Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood Saturday around 4:13 p.m., WPXI reports.

Pittsburgh police told WPXI that a man was shot in the hand and a woman was shot in the arm. Both were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was released. The man is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

This incident follows a shooting Friday at the Giant Eagle grocery store at Murray Avenue and Loretta Street in Greenfield, where two people were injured.

Police are looking for Zai Quan Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood in connection with that shooting.

They said Henderson “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

