Allegheny

Freight train derails at Station Square T station in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed around 1 p.m. Sunday and landed on Port Authority T tracks near Station Square on the South Side, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. No injuries were reported.
Updated 1 hour ago

A freight train traveling across Pittsburgh’s South Side derailed Sunday afternoon, sending several boxcars tumbling off the tracks and down a hillside feet away from light-rail riders waiting on the platform at the Station Square “T” station.

No one was injured, and there are no concerns over spilled hazardous materials, Port Authority CEO Katharine Eagan Kelleman said.

“Miraculously, no casualties,” Kelleman said. “The train derailed after our train inbound had just cleared the station.”

As soon as she heard the crash, a Port Authority of Allegheny County fare collector identified only as “Princess” ran out of her booth and ushered riders on both sides of the platform to safety, Kelleman said.

“We owe her a debt,” Kelleman said. “She kept everyone calm and directed them to a better place to wait.”

All inbound and outbound rail service to Pittsburgh was suspended following the derailment, according to the Port Authority.

The Smithfield Street Bridge was closed, and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

The Norfolk Southern freight train derailed about 1 p.m. and landed on Port Authority’s tracks near Station Square.

The freight train tracks are above the Port Authority tracks on a hillside.

Officials said Sunday afternoon it was too early to discuss details of how the derailment happened or just how close it was to affecting people on the platforms below the freight tracks.

Some of the fallen and smashed box cars remained “very unstable” shortly after 4 p.m., after the derailment alongside East Carson Street near the Smithfield Street Bridge, Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.

Officials can tell “that the train has snapped the beam, and we don’t know the damage we can anticipate to our rail underneath,” Kelleman said.

A strong smell emanating from the site can be attributed not to any harmful chemicals but rather to the cases of Listerine mouthwash that were among the damaged freight, Togneri said.

A stretch of East Carson Street is closed to cars and service was halted on the Mon Incline.

Port Authority officials are providing shuttle buses to take riders from Pittsburgh’s Downtown T stations to South Side Junction.

“We know the (Three Rivers) Regatta is winding up, and we have a Pirates game,” said Kellman, “so we are getting announcements at the platforms informing people there’s a service disruption.”

Additional staff were put in place to direct T riders to shuttle buses.

Service will be disrupted at least for a few days, though Port Authority plans to restart service on the former Brown Line near Warrington Avenue in the meantime.

Commuters who take the T into the city through the South Side should anticipate delays the rest of the week.

“Your train trip will take longer or we will have a bus shuttle, but we will still get you to work,” said Kelleman. She noted that she will be among the affected transit riders when she heads to her office Monday.

The incident is under investigation by Port Authority as well as railroad and Amtrak officials.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

