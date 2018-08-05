Stowe Township shooting victim identified

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The victim of a shooting in Stowe Township July 27 has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robert Barnet, 28, of McKeesport, died Saturday at Allegheny General Hospital.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Pleasant Ridge Drive.

Authorities said that the incident occurred after four people came to a home on Pleasant Ridge Road to retrieve belongings. Residents began arguing and turned into a physical fight.

Barnet was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital.

The Allegheny County Mobile Crime Unit and detectives from the county Homicide Unit responded to the call. Witnesses gave a description of the shooter, who was said to have fled in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Kennedy Township police pulled over a vehicle matching the description shortly after.

Allegheny County police arrested Aamina Renee Woods, 36, in connection with the shooting. Court records show that she is charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing for Woods is scheduled for August 7.

