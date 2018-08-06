Public meeting Wednesday for South Greensburg's comprehensive plan
Updated 5 hours ago
The first of three public meetings regarding the creation of South Greensburg’s new comprehensive plan will be held Wednesday.
During that session, officials will detail the results of a survey completed by borough residents and business owners that examined housing, demographics, economics and land use. According to a news release, the survey received more than 120 responses and top issues identified were blight, public safety and infrastructure. About 2,000 people live in the borough, according to U.S. Census data.
Wednesday’s meeting will allow participants to identify important issues to the community through a set of exercises. The $20,000 comprehensive plan is being completed by officials from Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development.
The process so far has involved establishing a steering committee and the survey. Two additional public meetings will be scheduled this fall.
Those attending the meeting can register online here . Registration is not required.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.