Allegheny

Pittsburgh Marathon registration opens Monday morning

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
Registration for the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon opened at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The race is offering something called “Move Pricing” — When registration opened for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon and UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon the race fee was set at $65 for a limited number of spots, once those spots were taken, the price increased $1. This continues but the fee is capped at $80 for Monday registrations.

Fees for marathon relay teams start at $250 on Monday.

The race is offering special deals with registrations each day this week. See their blog for more information .

Next year’s race is set for Sunday May 5, with a 6:50 a.m.start for the wheelchair division and 7:05 a.m. start for the general division. The race is set to follow the same course as previous years making a tour of 14 neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, starting and finishing in Downtown.

Apart from the 26.2 and 13.1 mile races, marathon weekend will also feature a 5k, a one-mile kids marathon, a toddle trot and a pet walk.

This will be the 11th year of the marathon since it restarted in 2009 after a hiatus.

See photos from the 2018 race .

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

