Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Germany launches earliest grape harvest yet amid heat wave

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Ripe grapes are photographed during the earliest start of the grape harvest in history in Loerzweiler, some 50 kilometers south of Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug.6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Ripe grapes are photographed during the earliest start of the grape harvest in history in Loerzweiler, some 50 kilometers south of Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug.6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A harvest helper empties a bucket with grapes during the earliest start of the grape harvest in history in Loerzweiler, some 50 kilometers south of Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug.6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A harvest helper empties a bucket with grapes during the earliest start of the grape harvest in history in Loerzweiler, some 50 kilometers south of Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug.6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The sun shines through grapes during the earliest start of the grape harvest in history in Loerzweiler, some 50 kilometers south of Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug.6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The sun shines through grapes during the earliest start of the grape harvest in history in Loerzweiler, some 50 kilometers south of Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Aug.6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Updated 15 hours ago

LOERZWEILER, Germany — Germany’s grape harvest is officially under way on its earliest date yet after a scorching summer that has many other farmers groaning but — so far — is promising to be good for vintners.

At a vineyard in Loerzweiler, south of Mainz in southwestern Germany near the Rhine River, workers started plucking white grapes off rows of vines Monday.

The first grapes go to make Federweisser, a young wine that gives the first clues about the potential quality of a vintage. The main harvest is expected to start in late August or early September.

According to the German Wine Institute, it’s the earliest start yet to the country’s grape harvest. The previous record was Aug. 8, in 2007, 2011 and 2014. Last year, the grapes stayed on the vine until Aug. 16.

“I grew up at a winery around here. I am 52 years old and in these 52 years I have never seen us harvest the first grapes around the first weekend in August,” winegrower Mathias Wolf said.

He’s hopeful that this won’t just be an early year but a good one for wine. But even the sun-loving vines could use at least some rain soon.

“At the moment it’s very good — the quality looks like it will be good, though the next few weeks will be really decisive, whether we get rain or no rain,” he said. “But the conditions are there for a good vintage.”

German Wine Institute spokesman Ernst Buescher said, with the sunny weather, “we have very healthy grapes, which is very positive for the quality of the wine, but we need some rain.”

He said without rain soon the leaves could wither and hurt the quality of the wine.

Many other German farmers would be glad to have such concerns. The national farmers’ association has said it expects the grain harvest to come in millions of tons short of initial expectations after a spring and summer of blue skies and barely any rain in large swathes of the country.

It has called for $1.15 billion in emergency aid for farmers. In addition to the damage to crops, livestock farmers are also facing shortages of feed.

Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner, while stressing that she is “very concerned” about the effects of the drought on farmers, says the federal government wants to see a full report on the harvest in late August before committing any money. In Germany, state governments are primarily responsible for such aid.

Kloeckner said last week “the current heat wave is endangering the harvest,” but noted that conditions vary widely among regions.

The German Wine Institute’s Buescher sees a rosy future for the industry in one of Europe’s more northerly winegrowing regions.

“The future of German wine is really good because, due to the weather changes, the quality of the wines — and especially even the red wines — is getting better and better,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me