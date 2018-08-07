Vietnam memorial wall arriving in McKeesport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“The Wall That Heals” is coming to McKeesport.

A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., which contains the name of every American service member killed in the war, arrives Tuesday evening.

“This is a tribute to those names that are on the wall, but it’s also a healing process for those vets or family members that are trying to get some kind of closure,” said McKeesport resident Walt Yager, who organized efforts to bring the wall to the city.

The wall will arrive by motorcade at Renziehausen Park.

It will be assembled Wednesday and officially open to the public Thursday.

The wall remains free and open 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Volunteers will hold overnight vigils at the wall, and throughout the weekend will read aloud the names of the 882 Western Pennsylvania residents killed in Vietnam.

Yager said he hopes to raise at least at least $58,000, about $1 for every name on the wall.

His organization has already raised about $22,000.

It cost $8,000 to bring the wall here. The rest of the money will go to local veterans groups, Yager said.

There were 23 McKeesport residents killed in action during the Vietnam war. Ten of them, plus one from Elizabeth, were members of the LaRosa Boys Club in McKeesport.

In November, 1966, with the war still raging, club founder Samuel LaRosa put up a granite monument to “honor his boys,” according to the McKeesport Allied Veterans Memorial Organization.

It was one of the country’s first memorials to the Vietnam War, and predates the monument in Washington by 15 years.

It’s appropriate for the wall to come to McKeesport, a city that gave so much to the war effort, Yager said.

The Wall That Heals is organized by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. It travels around the country all year. The wall will leave McKeesport Sunday en route to Warren, Ohio.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.