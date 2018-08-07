Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Diner featured at expanded Lincoln Highway Museum

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

The Lincoln Highway Experience transportation museum has opened, giving visitors a chance to experience the restored 1938 diner that is the central feature of a new wing at the facility along Route 30 eastbound at Kingston Dam.

The new wing that opened last week doubles the museum’s space by adding about about 3,570 square feet to the facility. It has a 1930s-era 46-foot diner, with two booths and seating for more than 16 patrons. It also has the original tile flooring, a marble counter and stained glass windows.

The restored diner was moved to the museum in April from a storage space in Latrobe.

The museum, dedicated to the nation’s first coast-to-coast highway, also features 30 black and white photographs of the Lincoln Highway across the state.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. An admission fee is charged.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

