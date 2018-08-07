Ross to add signal to ease rush-hour gridlock near Reis Run Road landslide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anybody who travels Reis Run Road in Ross where a landslide reduced the roadway to a single lane knows the evening rush hour there is nothing short of torture.

But relief is on the way.

Commissioner Joe Laslavic said the current system of using a stop sign to control alternating traffic from both directions where the road is only one lane is to blame during the evening rush.

“This take-your-turn, one-at-a-time is not working,” he said. “It’s absolute gridlock up there, it’s awful.”

Township commissioners on Monday voted to authorize temporary traffic-control measures near the slide to try to ease the pain during the estimated two months it is expected to clear the slide.

Manager Doug Sample said today that a crew is on scene to install a temporary traffic signal along the road.

The signal will be employed weekdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. to allow a greater number of vehicles to move through the slide area at a time.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.