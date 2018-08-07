Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County Health Department to treat for mosquitoes

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Allegheny County Health Department will treat for mosquitoes in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods where they have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Parts of Hazelwood, Southside Flats, Southside Slopes, Mt. Washington and Beltzhoover will be treated Thursday and Monday between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The treatment is intended to decrease the mosquito population and minimize the risk of transmission of West Nile Virus. The first probable case of the virus in 2018 was reported in Allegheny County in late July.

The product used will be a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20, which kills adult mosquitoes, but is not harmful to people and pets.

The public can protect themselves from mosquitoes by doing the following things:

  • Get rid of standing water in yards and neighborhoods
  • Making sure that open window and doors have screens
  • Use insect repellent on exposed skin
  • Minimize time spent outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Complaints regarding properties with stagnant water in tires, unmaintained swimming pools or other water-holding containers can be reported to the Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment program by calling 412-350-4046.

Between 70 percent and 80 percent of people that become infected with West Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms. Approximately 20 percent who become infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with these symptoms will recover completely on their own.

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, has West Nile Virus, should consult a healthcare provider for evaluation and diagnosis.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

