Extreme wrestling coming to Rex Theater

The Rex Theater in the South Side is normally a place for music and comedy.

That’s not going to be the case this Thursday as the popular Pittsburgh venue will be a site of mayhem and carnage.

Center State Entertainment presents Extreme Midget Wrestling: The Baddest Lil Show on Earth.

Its Tour 2K18 stops in the steel city at 1602 E. Carson St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bell time at 8.

Fan favorites like Bruce Lee Roy, Baby Jesus and Eddie Vato are expected to turn the town upside down.

Actual matches for the show were not listed on the theater or wrestling promotion’s websites.

Advance tickets are $20 for general admission, $30 for ringside and $50 for VIP. Tickets at the door cost an additional $5.

More information and tickets are available at bit.ly/2ARHYfc . For photos and videos of the wrestlers go to the promotion’s Facebook page .

