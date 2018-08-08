Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

East Carson Street, Smithfield Street Bridge could reopen in time for afternoon commute

Jacob Tierney and Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
A crews attempt to free a container near the T station on the South Side, Monday, August 6, 2018, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed around 1 p.m. Sunday and landed on Port Authorityճ tracks near Station Square.
East Carson Street near the Station Square T stop on Pittsburgh’s South Side and the Smithfield Street Bridge will remain closed Wednesday night because of ongoing cleanup of a train derailment.

The Public Safety Department reported it was awaiting PennDOT approval to reopen the bridge.

Traffic will only be allowed to make a right turn onto West Carson Street once the bridge is cleared for traffic.

The bridge has been restricted to Port Authority of Allegheny County buses and pedestrians since Sunday’s train derailment near Station Square. East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and Arlington Avenue will remain closed.

Norfolk Southern has removed derailed freight cars from a hillside above the street near Station Square and restored limited freight travel on temporary rails along its mainline track paralleling the foot of Mt. Washington.

The Federal Railroad Administration confirmed Wednesday that is is investigating the cause of the mishap, but provided no time frame for the release of details.

Port Authority of Allegheny County CEO Katharine Kelleman said the Station Square station would remain closed indefinitely as workers assess light rail tracks and equipment damaged by falling freight cars. The Port Authority planned to reopen the Monongahela Incline, which had been closed as a precaution because of the cleanup work, by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

T service to the South Hills is remains in operation via a spur line, but the Port Authority advised riders to expect delays of 15 to 40 minutes.

Kelleman said debris from the derailment remains on Port Authority tracks and the agency has yet to learn the full extent of damages. She could not provide a time line for restoring passenger service to Station Square, but predicted it would be “days rather than weeks.”

Norfolk Southern reopened one of its two mainline tracks in South Side at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to railroad spokesman Jonathan Glass.

The closures caused delays along the entire Norfolk Southern rail network, backing up trains as far away as Chicago and New Jersey, a railroad spokesman told the Tribune-Review.

Workers removed the final two rail cars from the hill overnight, and crews are clearing the remaining debris from the area. Storage containers broke open during cleanup, dumping household products like Listerine mouthwash, Pampers diapers, Snyder of Berlin pretzels, pet food, home appliances and laundry detergent.

Jacob Tierney and Bob Bauder are Tribune-Review staff writers. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

