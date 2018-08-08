Boy, 14, accused of carjacking spree in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 14-year-old boy wore the same shirt when he carjacked two vehicles this week, according the Pittsburgh police.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a carjacking spree after police caught him and four others fleeing from a stolen car in Homewood, according to a Pittsburgh police news release.

A couple of alert citizens helped in the arrest, said Chris Togneri, public information officer.

A 66-year-old man was assaulted and removed from his Subaru Forrester at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday by three teens on Reynolds Street in Point Breeze. A person nearby in Frick Park took a photograph of the suspects moments before the carjacking, police said.

Investigators notified construction crews in the Homewood area to keep an eye out for the vehicle after it was seen traveling in that direction. They did.

About three hours later, a construction worker flagged down officers in Homewood who were able to catch up to the vehicle. Five teens — a girl and four boys — fled on foot on Monticello Street near Brushton Avenue and were arrested by officers.

The 14-year-old boy was identified as the driver, police said.

He also faces charges for allegedly carjacking two vehicles Monday, one from a 75-year-old man on South Murtland Avenue in Point Breeze and the second from a 70-year-old woman in a parking garage at Bakery Square in the East End, police said.

Surveillance photographs from Bakery Square show that the teen was wearing the same shirt as in the photo taken prior to Tuesday’s carjacking, police said.

The teen is being held in Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.