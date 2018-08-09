Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

East Carson Street near site of train derailment now open to traffic

Joe Napsha and Bob Bauder | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
This photo from PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni shows damage to the Port Authority’s light rail tracks near the Station Square T stop on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
This photo from PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni shows damage to the Port Authority’s light rail tracks near the Station Square T stop on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The Smithfield Street Bridge in Pittsburgh is open again, the first time since the bridge over the Monogahela River was closed on Sunday because of the derailment of a freight train near Station Square.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
The Smithfield Street Bridge in Pittsburgh is open again, the first time since the bridge over the Monogahela River was closed on Sunday because of the derailment of a freight train near Station Square.

Updated 7 hours ago

East Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side reopened Thursday afternoon for the first time since Sunday’s Norfolk Southern freight train derailment.

The Department of Transportation approved the street reopening, allowing one lane nearest Mt. Washington to remain closed so Port Authority of Allegheny County work crews have room to repair light rail tracks that were damaged by freight cars that fell onto the track.

The train derailed Sunday afternoon near Station Square and caused extensive damage, a Port Authority spokesman said.

PAT must replace 1,600 feet of track and 4,000 feet of overhead electrical line and could not provide a time line for when its nearby Station Square station might reopen.

“Today is the first time we’ve been in there to see the extend of damages,” spokesman Adam Brandolph said. “It appears worse than we initially thought, and it’s still too early to say how long the station will be out.”

He said it’s unclear if insurance will pay for the repairs. If it doesn’t, he said, the authority would seek reimbursement from the railroad.

“That might be covered under insurance, but we certainly want to be sure that Allegheny County taxpayers are not paying for this,” Brandolph said.

Pittsburgh is also considering reimbursement for time spent at the scene by city police, firefighters, paramedics and other personnel.

The Port Authority is rerouting trains traveling to and from Downtown and the South Hills around the station and said T riders should expect delays.

PAT opened the Wabash Tunnel to outbound traffic Thursday afternoon and said the tunnel would be open to inbound traffic at 6 a.m. Friday.

East Carson and the Smithfield Street Bridge have been closed since the train ran off its tracks Sunday afternoon. The closures have caused traffic headaches, particularly during rush hours.

Pittsburgh reopened the bridge early Thursday.

The train sent seven intermodal rail cars over a hillside precariously close to the T station, interrupting light rail service between Downtown and the South Hills.

Railroad traffic was restored Wednesday to both mainline tracks where the train derailed.

Joe Napsha and Bob Bauder are Tribune-Review staff writers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me