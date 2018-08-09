Cat in North Versailles tests positive for rabies, health department says
Updated 12 hours ago
A feral cat found in North Versailles has tested positive for rabies, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.
The animal was brought to a department facility this week after being found near the 340 block of James Street, officials said in a news release.
Department officials warned residents to stay away from stray and wild animals to avoid rabies exposure. Residents who notice animals that appear to be acting strange or threatening should notify local authorities or the state game commission. Rabies can be transmitted through a bite or scratch. The virus usually is fatal.
The cat is the 16th rabid animal and second feline reported this year in the county. A fox found in North Versailles last month also tested positive for rabies.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.