Witness IDs Knoxville homicide suspect found hiding in trash can

A short fight near a Knoxville intersection ended violently when a man shot and killed another, according to the criminal complaint filed by Pittsburgh police.

Earl Jackson, 32, is charged with homicide and firearms violations in the midday shooting death of Tamon Hatchin on Wednesday.

Police arrested Jackson on Wednesday night after a four-hour standoff in the city’s Elliot neighborhood. They found Jackson hiding in a trashcan in the basement of a Steuben Street home where Jackson was alleged to be living with his sister and her three children. Jackson surrendered peacefully once he was found.

A witness told police that he’d been walking home Wednesday from his mother’s house on Brownsville Road when Hatchin approached and began talking to him.

As they walked north on Brownsville, the witness told police that a light blue SUV with tinted windows pulled over, and the driver and only person in the SUV shouted at Hatchin, according to the complaint. Hatchin told the witness he didn’t know the man, later identified as Jackson, shouting at him.

Near the intersection of Marland Street, Jackson appeared on the opposite side of the street and shouted for Hatchin to cross over, police said. The witness said Hatchin crossed over, and he and Jackson “began to tussle.”

Hatchin allegedly pushed Jackson away. Jackson reached into his waistband, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, and shot Hatchin three times, the complaint stated.

The witness picked Jackson out of a photo array and said he was “110 percent sure,” police wrote.

Hatchin was taken to UPMC Mercey where he was pronounced dead about 1:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

