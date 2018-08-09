Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Witness IDs Knoxville homicide suspect found hiding in trash can

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A short fight near a Knoxville intersection ended violently when a man shot and killed another, according to the criminal complaint filed by Pittsburgh police.

Earl Jackson, 32, is charged with homicide and firearms violations in the midday shooting death of Tamon Hatchin on Wednesday.

Police arrested Jackson on Wednesday night after a four-hour standoff in the city’s Elliot neighborhood. They found Jackson hiding in a trashcan in the basement of a Steuben Street home where Jackson was alleged to be living with his sister and her three children. Jackson surrendered peacefully once he was found.

A witness told police that he’d been walking home Wednesday from his mother’s house on Brownsville Road when Hatchin approached and began talking to him.

As they walked north on Brownsville, the witness told police that a light blue SUV with tinted windows pulled over, and the driver and only person in the SUV shouted at Hatchin, according to the complaint. Hatchin told the witness he didn’t know the man, later identified as Jackson, shouting at him.

Near the intersection of Marland Street, Jackson appeared on the opposite side of the street and shouted for Hatchin to cross over, police said. The witness said Hatchin crossed over, and he and Jackson “began to tussle.”

Hatchin allegedly pushed Jackson away. Jackson reached into his waistband, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, and shot Hatchin three times, the complaint stated.

The witness picked Jackson out of a photo array and said he was “110 percent sure,” police wrote.

Hatchin was taken to UPMC Mercey where he was pronounced dead about 1:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me