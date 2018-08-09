Tip helps police nab man accused of robbing cars at Allegheny County parks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police arrested a man Thursday accused of a committing a months-long spate of so-called “smash-and-grab” thefts of vehicles at Allegheny County parks, police said.

Andre Jennings, 38, of Pittsburgh’s East End, was charged Tuesday with theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud and criminal mischief, court records show.

County police had been investigating the series of break-ins to cars parked at public parks for the past four months.

The thief would break a vehicle’s window and remove any valuables inside, particularly credit cards that he used to buy gift cards, police said.

This week, the court issued an arrest warrant for Jennings in connection to the case, and police asked for the public’s help finding him by releasing surveillance video of Jennings. Officials offered a $1,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Based on a tip, police found and arrested Jennings on Thursday, county police officials said shortly after 4 p.m.

Jennings was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next week.

