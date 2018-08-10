Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Loaded gun found in Washington County man's carry-on at Pittsburgh International

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
TSA agents at Pittsburgh International Airport found a loaded handgun in the carry-on bag of a Washington County man on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Updated 8 hours ago

A Washington County man tried to carry a loaded handgun through security Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport.

It was the 20th gun found at the TSA security checkpoint so far this year, according TSA officials.

The McMurray man, who police did not identify, was stopped at the checkpoint with a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on, officials said.

Allegheny County police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the man for questioning. It was not immediately clear if the man will face criminal charges. Penalties can reach up to $13,000. First-time fines are usually around $3,900.

In 2017, officers found 32 guns at the airport’s checkpoint.

TSA officials noted that checkpoint lines grind to a halt when officers find a weapon, and the lane remains closed until police clear up the issue.

“With the busy travel season in full swing, guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates,” officials said in a statement.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

