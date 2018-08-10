Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Traffic around Pittsburgh could be a mess this weekend

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
In this file photo from 2015, traffic is shown on the Parkway East.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
In this file photo from 2015, traffic is shown on the Parkway East.

Updated 7 hours ago

Drivers heading into, out of and through Pittsburgh this weekend will face closures and lane restrictions in nearly every direction.

The Parkway North, Parkway East and Route 28 will all have at least one lane closed now and then, and traffic on parts of East Carson Street and Forbes Avenue, the main throughfares for the South Side and Oakland, will be squeezed.

At least the Smithfield Street Bridge is open, right?

• Route 28 – A paving project will mean single-lane closures in both directions all weekend. The restrictions will run in both directions between the Bailies Run Bridge near Exit 13 and the Natrona Heights interchange at Exit 15.

The southbound lane restriction began at 9 a.m. Friday, and it will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday. The northbound restriction begins at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Parkway North – Overnight restrictions on I-279 North began Thursday night and will continue Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-lane restrictions are between Hazlett Street (Exit 3) and McKnight Road (Exit 4).

• Parkway East – Milling and paving on a section of I-376 will reduce traffic to a single outbound lane for the entire weekend. Paving begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues through Monday morning. The paving will occur between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Birmingham Bridge.

The following ramps will also close:

- The ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to I-376 eastbound

- The ramp from Stanwix Street, Market Street ,Wood Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard to I-376 eastbound

- The ramp from Grant Street to I-376 east, and

- The I-376 eastbound off-ramp to Forbes Avenue and Oakland (Exit 72A)

• Forbes Avenue — Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Forbes Avenue will be restricted to either one or two lanes between Craft Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard for paving. Lane and parking restrictions will last through 6 a.m. Sunday.

• East Carson Street – One lane of East Carson Street on the city’s South Side will remain closed as crews continue to work on light rail tracks damaged by a freight car derailment Sunday. The street was closed entirely for four days between the Smithfield Street Bridge and Arlington Avenue.

The lane nearest Mt. Washington will remain closed this weekend.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me