Traffic around Pittsburgh could be a mess this weekend

Drivers heading into, out of and through Pittsburgh this weekend will face closures and lane restrictions in nearly every direction.

The Parkway North, Parkway East and Route 28 will all have at least one lane closed now and then, and traffic on parts of East Carson Street and Forbes Avenue, the main throughfares for the South Side and Oakland, will be squeezed.

At least the Smithfield Street Bridge is open, right?

• Route 28 – A paving project will mean single-lane closures in both directions all weekend. The restrictions will run in both directions between the Bailies Run Bridge near Exit 13 and the Natrona Heights interchange at Exit 15.

The southbound lane restriction began at 9 a.m. Friday, and it will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday. The northbound restriction begins at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Parkway North – Overnight restrictions on I-279 North began Thursday night and will continue Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-lane restrictions are between Hazlett Street (Exit 3) and McKnight Road (Exit 4).

• Parkway East – Milling and paving on a section of I-376 will reduce traffic to a single outbound lane for the entire weekend. Paving begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues through Monday morning. The paving will occur between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Birmingham Bridge.

The following ramps will also close:

- The ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to I-376 eastbound

- The ramp from Stanwix Street, Market Street ,Wood Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard to I-376 eastbound

- The ramp from Grant Street to I-376 east, and

- The I-376 eastbound off-ramp to Forbes Avenue and Oakland (Exit 72A)

• Forbes Avenue — Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Forbes Avenue will be restricted to either one or two lanes between Craft Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard for paving. Lane and parking restrictions will last through 6 a.m. Sunday.

• East Carson Street – One lane of East Carson Street on the city’s South Side will remain closed as crews continue to work on light rail tracks damaged by a freight car derailment Sunday. The street was closed entirely for four days between the Smithfield Street Bridge and Arlington Avenue.

The lane nearest Mt. Washington will remain closed this weekend.

