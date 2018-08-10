Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Man who threatened Trump spotted near Pittsburgh, then stole Kentucky mail truck

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo, is wanted on federal charges he threatened to shoot Donald Trump. The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is suspected in the theft of a Kentucky mail truck, which was last spotted about 2 p.m. in Huntington, W.V.
Updated 2 hours ago

A Pennsylvania man wanted for threatening to shoot President Donald Trump allegedly stole a mail truck in Kentucky on Thursday, 10 days after he was spotted at a Wexford gas station, according to the FBI.

Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo has been on the run since July 10 he was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly threatening to shoot the president.

McAdoo is about 30 miles south of Wilkes-Barre.

Since then, he’s been spotted in Allegheny County and has allegedly stolen at least three vehicles, including the Kentucky mail truck.

Christy allegedly posted a number of threats on Facebook in early June saying he was going to shoot Trump in the head and use “lethal force” on any police officer who tried arresting him on a previously issued bench warrant, according to local FBI spokeswoman Catherine Varnum Policicchio. Christy is the suspect in the theft of a Dodge Caravan from Luzerne County on July 29, according to the FBI, and he was spotted at the Sheetz near the intersection of Route 910 and I-79 in Wexford the next day.

Officers found the abandoned Caravan on Aug. 2 in Nitro, West Virginia, Policicchio said. On Aug. 3, a pickup truck was reported stolen from West Virginia, That was found Aug. 4 in Adair County, Kentucky.

The mail truck – a 2001 Jeep Cherokee – was stolen from Adair County and was spotted about 2 p.m. on I-64 East in Huntington, West Virginia, according to the FBI. The truck is green with a black hood and a Kentucky license plate of 095WYT.

FBI officials said Christy should be considered armed and dangerous, and he could have several stolen handguns with him. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Christy’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 215-418-4000.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

