Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Port Authority tweets inject a little humor into derailment frustrations

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
A screenshot of a tweet posted by Port Authority on Thursday.
A screenshot of a tweet posted by Port Authority on Thursday.

Updated 2 hours ago

It hasn’t been the best week for Port Authority.

On Sunday, a Norfolk Southern train carrying containers full of Listerine, cat and dog food, diapers, office furniture and more derailed above the Station Square T stop.

Light service between Downtown and the South Hills was snarled for most of the week. Trains were rerouted. Crowds formed at T stations as passengers waited for trains and shuttle buses.

Even the ConnectCard machines went down.

Through it all, the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Twitter account has kept people inform with up-to-the-minute details on what’s closed, what’s opened and what’s going to be opened or closed.

And it made us laugh a little along the way.

Adam Brandolph, a Port Authority spokesman, has been running the Twitter account all week in addition to sending out a flurry of emails, answering calls from local reporters, appearing on local TV news and helping people find parking before the Taylor Swift concert. He said he’s been working 19-hour days. Friday was the first day he slept past 7 a.m.

“It’s been a week,” Brandolph said. “I think that in a time like this, some gallows humor is appropriate, especially a situation that we did not cause.”

Norfolk Southern and the Federal Railroad Administration are still investigating the cause. Port Authority officials got their first look Thursday at the damage the derailment did to the light rail tracks, and it was worse than expected. What insurance won’t cover, Port Authority is going to ask the railroad to pay for.

Brandolph said had the derailment had been Port Authority’s fault or someone hurt — we can thank Princess for that — his tone on Twitter would have been different. He hoped the humor helped commuters get through the delays and headaches.

“We get it. I get it,” Brandolph said. “The fact that people’s commutes are affected; people’s lives are affected, nobody wants to wait an extra five minutes or 45 minutes just to get work.”

Brandolph said the humor likely came from his time in newsrooms. He was a reporter at the Tribune-Review before joining Port Authority.

The jokes sometimes came to him at odd times, like sitting in a Giant Eagle parking lot. And Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman has been supportive, Brandolph said, replying to one with a GIF of someone laughing.

Before and after the Taylor Swift concert Tuesday, Brandolph dropped in references to Swift’s songs in hopes of catching her fan’s attention.

But don’t be fooled. Brandolph is not the big of a Taylor Swift fan his tweets could lead you to believe.

“You don’t know how many times I had to google Taylor Swift songs,” he said.

Shake it off, Adam. Shake it off.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me