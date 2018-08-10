Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man wanted in Greenfield shooting turns himself in

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Zai Quan Henderson
Zai Quan Henderson

Updated 6 hours ago

A man wanted in connection with a shooting last week outside a Greenfield supermarket is in custody, Pittsburgh police said Friday.

Zai Quan Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, and one firearm violation, court records show.

The shooting happened Aug. 3 at the Giant Eagle near the intersection of Murray Avenue and Loretta Street, according to police. Several dozen shell casings were found on the ground.

Two wounded victims were inside the store. They were taken to local hospitals.

A statement from police released the next day indicated Henderson was wanted in connection with the shooting, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Public spokesman Chris Togneri said Henderson turned himself in to police.

No further information was immediately available.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me