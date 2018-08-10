Man wanted in Greenfield shooting turns himself in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man wanted in connection with a shooting last week outside a Greenfield supermarket is in custody, Pittsburgh police said Friday.

Zai Quan Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, and one firearm violation, court records show.

The shooting happened Aug. 3 at the Giant Eagle near the intersection of Murray Avenue and Loretta Street, according to police. Several dozen shell casings were found on the ground.

Two wounded victims were inside the store. They were taken to local hospitals.

A statement from police released the next day indicated Henderson was wanted in connection with the shooting, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Public spokesman Chris Togneri said Henderson turned himself in to police.

No further information was immediately available.

