Car fire at Green Tree bank's ATM catches the bank on fire, too, destroying both

A bank customer and his girlfriend were able to escape a car fire that spread to a Green Tree bank on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Green Tree Fire Chief Don Gaupp said the couple’s Kia sedan caught fire just after 3 p.m. as it was pulling up to use the ATM under the canopy at First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue.

That eventually caught the whole bank on fire, collapsing the roof and gutting the interior.

“(The building) is made up of all 2-by-4 trusses, so it went up pretty quick,” Gaupp said.

The bank customer, who was not identified, had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, officials said, but the woman with him was uninjured.

The bank was closed at the time.

Crews were still on the scene at 5 p.m.

Five companies assisted the Green Tree fire department.

The cause of the car fire was not immediately determined.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can reach Samson at shorne@tribweb.com.