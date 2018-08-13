Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Victim identified in Duquesne bar shooting

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 5:51 a.m.
One man was killed in a shooting at 1313 Bar in Duquesne Monday, August 13, 2018.
One man is dead after being shot inside a bar in Duquesne early Monday morning, according to the City of Duquesne Police Department.

Donnell Demery, 55, of Duquesne died of a gunshot wound at UPMC McKeesport just after 1 a.m., about an hour after being shot at 1313 Bar on Kennedy Avenue, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police and paramedics arrived at 1313 Bar on Kennedy Avenue to find Demery bleeding heavily, police said.

First responders applied a tourniquet and took him to the hospital, where he soon died of his injuries.

A second person was injured in the shooting but fled before officers arrived, police said.

Duquesne police and Allegheny County Police are investigating. Further details have not been released.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

