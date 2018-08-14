Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Suspicious fire extinguished at site of fatal Duquesne bar shooting

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 5:51 a.m.
One man was killed in a shooting at 1313 Bar in Duquesne Monday, August 13, 2018.
Updated 7 hours ago

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small blaze at 1313 Bar on Kennedy Avenue in Duquesne Monday, less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting there, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The fire started outside the closed bar just before 11 p.m. and was extinguished before it caused much damage, Duquesne firefighters told WPXI.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is being treated as suspicious, WPXI reported.

Two people were shot at the bar just after midnight Monday morning.

Donnell Demery, 55, of Duquesne died of his wounds at UPMC McKeesport about an hour later.

The other injured person fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Allegheny County Police said Demery and another patron were arguing at the bar.

The unidentified patron pulled a gun and repeatedly shot Demery.

No arrests have been announced. County detectives are investigating.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said officials have been worried about criminal activity at 1313 Bar for some time. They’ve met with the owners before to discuss the problems there, and plan to do so again, Manko said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

