Pittsburgh police officer injured in cruiser crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One Pittsburgh police officer has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the city Department of Public Safety

The officer was driving on East Street in the Northside neighborhood when he crashed into a barrier at Madison Avenue just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, officials said

He was the only person in the vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The police cruiser’s front end suffered significant damage, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

East Street between Madison Avenue and North Avenue above the Parkway North will remain closed as police investigate the crash, officials said.

The officer’s name and the circumstances of the crash have not been released.