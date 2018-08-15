Airport authority vice chairman invested in OneJet while serving on airport board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Airport Authority Board Vice Chairman Robert Lewis invested in startup airline OneJet while he was serving on the airport authority’s board, he told the Trib on Tuesday.

And now the board member’s seat could be in jeopardy.

Airport authority solicitor Jeffrey Letwin said he is “90 percent sure” Lewis made his investment after the airport authority granted the carrier a $1 million incentive in June 2016. The airport authority sued OneJet on Friday seeking to reclaim $763,000 of that incentive because the carrier is only flying to two of the 10 cities it promised to serve from Pittsburgh International Airport.

Lewis was also a non-voting member of OneJet’s board of directors as of mid-December, an airline spokeswoman told the Trib in December. Lewis told the Trib on Tuesday he was never a member of the airline’s board, but used to be on an advisory board for the airline.

“I was on the advisory board to advise because I was protecting the airport,” Lewis said. “That’s the reason.”

OneJet CEO Matthew Maguire has not returned calls seeking comment.

After learning of Lewis’s investment, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told the Trib he planned to ask Letwin to make sure Lewis and other board members never voted on anything that would have benefited them financially.

“I’ll probably ask the solicitor to go back through the minutes of the meetings, the board votes, to go back and see if anybody has voted on any issue that has given them a direct financial benefit,” Fitzgerald said.

Letwin, like all solicitors for county entities, likely already does those checks, Fitzgerald said.

“For any board member that has an interest in a company, they need to recuse themselves,” Fitzgerald said. “They should not be voting on or lobbying the board to provide financial incentives that would financially benefit them.”

Fitzgerald, who appoints airport board members with Council Council approval, said he planned to keep Lewis on the board “unless there’s something that we find that wasn’t done properly,” he said.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis authorized the $1 million incentive in June 2016 without a board vote. The authority board had voted unanimously two months prior to allow Cassotis to execute such agreements, up to any amount, without a board vote.

Although it does not appear Lewis voted on the incentive, Fitzgerald said he wanted to make sure. Fitzgerald also wanted to make sure Lewis did not vote on any other OneJet matters from which he stood to benefit.

Letwin said Lewis’s ties to OneJet did not influence the $1 million incentive.

“Anything that was done with OneJet had nothing to do with any board member’s involvement, I know that for sure,” Letwin said.

The June 2016 agreement says the the airport authority is granted one non-voting seat on the OneJet board of directors. Letwin said he is not sure whether anyone has taken Lewis’s place in that position.

OneJet also received $1.5 million in loans from the county’s redevelopment authority and $500,000 in state loans. The carrier is current on its county loan payments, said Robert Hurley, director of economic development, via a county spokesman.

Lewis has not yet turned in his financial disclosure form for 2017, which was due May 1, according to state law.

Public officials and employees are required to file financial disclosure forms annually. The forms the airport authority uses from the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission request the person’s occupation, real estate interests, creditors, sources of income, gifts received and office, directorship or employment in a business and any financial interest in a for-profit business.

Lewis said he has not filed the form because he hardly comes to Pittsburgh.

“I’m busy. So if they want it, I’ll take care of that. It has nothing to do with OneJet,” Lewis said.

Letwin said he expected Lewis to file the form in the coming weeks.

Lewis previously came under fire in 2015 when Orbital Engineering, a company for which Lewis is the president, was receiving airport contracts while Lewis was serving on the airport board. Lewis wasn’t on the board when the authority first approved the contract and recused himself when it came up for renewal in 2014, Letwin told the Trib at the time.

The airport authority no longer contracts with Orbital, airport spokesman Bob Kerlik has said.

Asked if he plans to invest in OneJet again, Lewis said, “absolutely not.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.