Allegheny

Mosquito spraying set for Bloomfield, Lawrenceville and Morningside

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Parts of three Pittsburgh neighborhoods will be treated Thursday after mosquitoes collected from there tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

A truck-mounted sprayer will be deployed to spots in Bloomfield, Lawrenceville and Morningside between 8 and 10:30 p.m. If it is raining, the spraying of mosquito pesticide will be moved to Monday during the same hours.

The treatment will decrease the mosquito population and reduce the risk of humans contracting the virus, health officials said in a news release. The pesticide will be sprayed in a low amount — 0.6 ounces per acre — and is not harmful to people or pets.

Complaints about stagnant water in tires, swimming pools and other containers that hold water — all of which attract mosquitoes — can be made to the health department at 412-350-4046.

A probable case of the virus in a human was reported in the county last month. Symptoms can include fever, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash, according to the release.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
West Nile Virus detected in Penn Hills man
An elderly Penn Hills man is the county's first probable case of West Nile Virus, an Allegheny County Health Department news release said Tuesday. "A male ...
