Health department investigating airborne sand near McKees Rocks facility

The Allegheny County Health Department is investigating airborne sand coming from a facility in McKees Rocks to determine whether there is a threat to public health.

The department launched the investigation in response to complaints, according to an item posted to the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

The department is testing sand samples from McKees Rocks and Mckees Rocks Industrial Enterprises Inc., the post said.

“Normally, sand such as that found on a beach, is not considered a health hazard; however, if silica granules are very small, less than 10 micrometers in diameter, breathing in these fine particles can affect your lungs,” the post said. “In addition to testing the sand for size, we are sending our inspectors to MRIE to observe barge-loading operations, which, we suspect, is the significant contributor to the dusting of sand.”

Peter Thompson, a safety and environmental consultant for the company, said the business is taking multiple steps to ensure public health.

The company heard from the health department about a month ago after environmental group Allegheny County Clean Air Now raised concerns about sand on the road on Route 51, also known as Island Avenue, Thompson said.

In response, the company installed a truck washer about two weeks ago to wash sand off trucks before they leave the facility, Thompson said.

“If sand is on the road, it’ll take awhile to not be there,” Thompson said. “But trucks are going off now without any sand.”

The company regularly tests the air around the facility, including the barge-loading area, Thompson said. Most machines have detected nothing, while a few have detected small amounts of particulate matter.

Thompson said he believes the vast majority of the sand particles are too large to be a health hazard. The company is now testing the size of the sand.

Thompson expects department officials to visit the plant in a couple weeks.

The department will alert the public when results are in, the Facebook post said. The department could take an enforcement action if it finds MRIE is violating any air quality regulations.

The industrial park is comprised of about 20 buildings, including some tenants. The company transports the sand from barges and rail cars to well sites for well drilling, Thompson said.

