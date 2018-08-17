Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Major water main break creates cascade in South Side Slopes

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
Water rushes down steps after a water main break in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes Thursday, August 16, 2018.
Water rushes down steps after a water main break in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

A broken water main created a torrent of water rushing down the hills and steps in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood Thursday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The break was reported around 11 p.m. on St. Thomas Street.

Police called for barricades to redirect the ensuing waterfall, and the break created a large hole in the street, WPXI reported.

The water has been shut off and repairs are underway, according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

Buildings on Regina Street and a stretch of Saint Thomas Street between Monastery and Saint Martin streets will be without water until repairs are completed, around 4 p.m., according to PWSA.

That stretch of Saint Thomas Street will be closed to traffic during repairs.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

