Major water main break creates cascade in South Side Slopes
Updated 2 hours ago
A broken water main created a torrent of water rushing down the hills and steps in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood Thursday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
The break was reported around 11 p.m. on St. Thomas Street.
Police called for barricades to redirect the ensuing waterfall, and the break created a large hole in the street, WPXI reported.
The water has been shut off and repairs are underway, according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.
Buildings on Regina Street and a stretch of Saint Thomas Street between Monastery and Saint Martin streets will be without water until repairs are completed, around 4 p.m., according to PWSA.
That stretch of Saint Thomas Street will be closed to traffic during repairs.
